2 injured in Kalamazoo Co. armed robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after an armed robbery at an apartment in Kalamazoo County Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Grassy Meadow Avenue in Richland Township, northeast of Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Two suspects, one armed with a gun, forced their way into an apartment and robbed the residents. The suspects were last seen heading north.

The first suspect is described as around 6-foot-5. He was last seen wearing a blue and white jogging suit and armed with a handgun. There is no other description for the second suspect.

The two victims were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.