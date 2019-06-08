2 taken to hospital after Kzoo chemical spill

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo near a chemical spill at 3600 Alvan Road in Kalamazoo. (June 7, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a chemical spill in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday at 3600 Alvan Road.

Officers say a 55-gallon drum of trimethyl phosphate was punctured and leaked inside of a trailer outside of the business.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers and Kalamazoo County HAZMAT team stopped the leak.

Authorities say half of the drum’s contents had already leaked out, but it was isolated to the trailer it was in.

Due to windy conditions, fumes were blown to a nearby business before the leak could be sealed. That business was voluntarily evacuated, according to a news release.

Police say two people from the business were taken to the hospital for minor issues.

Authorities say the container is now safe and there is no further threat.