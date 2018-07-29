1 killed in rollover on M-43 in Van Buren Co. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Van Buren County authorities investigate a crash on M-43 in Almena Township. (July 29, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Van Buren County authorities investigate a crash on M-43 in Almena Township. (July 29, 2018) [ + - ]

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed after a rollover crash on M-43 in Almena Township Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. between 22nd Street and 23rd Street on the Van Buren County line.

Authorities say the driver of a westbound vehicle lost control and swerved off the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and rolled over.

Authorities say the truck had three adult male passengers all from Weslaco, Texas.

The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested for OWI causing death and is currently in custody at the Van Buren County jail.

The crash remains under investigation.