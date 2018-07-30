Officer trying to catch car before deadly crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities on the scene of a deadly two-car crash on West XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township on July 29, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kalamazoo County authorities on West XY Avenue at 14th Street in Schoolcraft Township following a deadly crash. (July 29, 2018) [ + - ] Video

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when a speeding car rear-ended another vehicle at a rural intersection south of Schoolcraft Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 14th Street and West XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

Witnesses said a loud boom alerted them to the crash.

"I was sitting here, just got home from work, and the whole house shook," David Bailey, who lives off of XY Avenue about 400 feet from the intersection, said.

A local fire chief who lives nearby stopped his car in the road, turned on the flashing lights and began to render aid to the people involved. Witnesses said both drivers walked away.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said that an officer from the Schoolcraft Police Department spotted a person driving "carelessly" in the village and then turning south onto 14th Street. The officer turned on his cruiser's flashing lights and tried to catch up to the car, but authorities said it was going too fast.

Schoolcraft PD Chief Bryan Campbell told 24 Hour News 8 it was not a pursuit. An investigative source said it's unclear if the speeding driver knew the officer was behind him.

Authorities say the careless driver eventually rear-ended another car that was stopped at the stop sign on 14th at XY. The Schoolcraft officer, who was still trying to catch up to the careless driver, came upon the two mangled cars shortly thereafter.

The passenger in the second car died at the scene. That person's name was not released Sunday evening.

Both drivers were hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Law enforcement officials told 24 Hour News 8 there is dashcam video and it should be released within 24 hours or so.

"It's really upsetting because we have two small kids and we play out in the front yard," Bailey's wife said.

The intersection was shut down for hours as authorities investigated, but has since reopened.

—24 Hour News 8's Heather Walker contributed to this report.