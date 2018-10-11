1 dead in crash northeast of Kalamazoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a head-on car crash northeast of Kalamazoo Wednesday evening.

The two-car crash happened near the intersection of N. Sprinkle Road and FG Avenue E in Richland Township.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told 24 hour News 8 that the person killed was the at-fault driver.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, VanDyken said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.