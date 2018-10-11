1 dead in crash northeast of Kalamazoo
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a head-on car crash northeast of Kalamazoo Wednesday evening.
The two-car crash happened near the intersection of N. Sprinkle Road and FG Avenue E in Richland Township.
Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken told 24 hour News 8 that the person killed was the at-fault driver.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, VanDyken said.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.
