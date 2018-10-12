1 arrested for Kzoo sex assault; possibly more victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo investigators believe a man arrested for rape may have sexually assaulted others.

Daryl Banks is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to an alleged sex assault that happened Monday in the 2300 block of Superior Street.

Detectives say Banks reportedly made arrangements to pay for sex, but instead forced the victim to have sex with him at gunpoint.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its officers determined Banks may have assaulted other people, but those victims may be hesitant to come forward because of the “stigma surrounding criminal activities” they may have taken part in before they were assaulted. KDPS is asking for their help and cooperation in the investigation by calling detectives at 268.337.8139. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.