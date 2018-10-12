Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

1 arrested for Kzoo sex assault; possibly more victims

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 02:15 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 02:15 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo investigators believe a man arrested for rape may have sexually assaulted others.

Daryl Banks is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to an alleged sex assault that happened Monday in the 2300 block of Superior Street.

Detectives say Banks reportedly made arrangements to pay for sex, but instead forced the victim to have sex with him at gunpoint.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says its officers determined Banks may have assaulted other people, but those victims may be hesitant to come forward because of the “stigma surrounding criminal activities” they may have taken part in before they were assaulted. KDPS is asking for their help and cooperation in the investigation by calling detectives at 268.337.8139. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show