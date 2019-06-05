'23 and Me' test helps W. MI woman find biological dad Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: Marie Bell and her biological father, Larry Stewart. [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Mysteries within families are being unraveled at an unprecedented pace with DNA testing kits.

Products like Ancestory.com and 23 And Me are answering questions about genetic health risks and revealing relatives.

That was the case for Marie Bell of Richland, who was adopted at birth and grew up with loving parents and four siblings in Munster, Indiana.
A July 1983 photo shows Jeff and Janet Sherwood bringing home their adopted baby daughter, Marie.

As a certified child and adolescent trauma professional, Bell spends her days helping children learn how to deal with life’s challenges — a skill that paid off personally when her adopted mother gave her a 23 and Me kit.

Her adopted mother hoped Bell could find out more about her health. What she uncovered was a family she never knew.

Bell knew it was a possibility with the 23 and Me DNA test — she just never could have guessed it would happen so fast.

"It happened at 5 p.m. and by like 7:30, I had found them after 35 years," she said.

A DNA connection to a first cousin quickly led Bell to her birth mother.

Bell reached out to her biological mother — a woman who had chosen to give up Bell for adoption in an Indianapolis hospital room 35 years ago.

"I kind of blacked out (during the phone call) to be honest. It was intense, emotional. She kind of just laid it out there and let me know the whole story," said Bell.

Bell's biological mother told her about her unhappy marriage and her extramarital affair with a man in the military who didn't even know he was the father of a baby girl.

Her next call was to Larry Stewart, her biological father.

"We instantly connected. It's so odd, not knowing anyone that's blood related to you in your life. And to have the opportunity to connect with someone that I'm blood related to, it's been really cool," said Bell.

Bell says she and Stewart connect nearly every day on social media or FaceTime. She says she sees the resemblance he shares with her oldest son.

"He's been so kind and respectful of my adopted family and thankful to everybody and so excited that he found me," said Bell.

She says people considering taking an at-home DNA test should keep in mind the answers they receive may not be the answers they want to hear. But Bell says she's glad she found out so she doesn't have to live the next 35 years not knowing.

"Not all of my story is great, but I've gained new family and that's amazing," said Bell.

Bell and Stewart will meet July Fourth when he comes to visit. She says her adoptive family has been supportive and if she's happy, they're happy, too.