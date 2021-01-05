Judge denies prior permit for controversial UP mine

(WFRV) — An administrative judge has shut down a permit for the Back Forty Mine Project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A judge for the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules denied the prior issuance of the wetland/stream/floodplain permit.

Aquila Resources, which is heading up the project, wants to mine for gold, copper, zinc and silver in an open pit mine that would be about 150 feet from the Menominee River in the U.P. village of Stephenson, north of the city of Menominee.

The open pit mine has stirred protests from communities throughout northeast Wisconsin and the U.P. for nearly four years. In January 2020, the Menominee Tribe filed an appeal, saying the Back Forty Mine would violate its sacred land and pollute the water near the site.

A wetlands permit was issued by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on June 4, 2018. That was followed by environmental work and a review process by Aquila Resources.

According to a release from Aquila, the judge determined that its groundwater model did not provide reliable identification of wetland impacts.

The company goes on to say that it strongly disagrees with the judge’s decision and believe it is a misunderstanding of information.

“Obviously, we are disappointed by the Judge’s decision,” Aquila President and CEO Barry Hildred said. “The Company is evaluating its alternatives, which include the submission of an updated permit application or appealing the decision to the EGLE environmental review panel. Aquila has worked diligently to limit impacts to surrounding wetlands and is only directly impacting 11.2 acres of regulated wetlands.”

The cost of the project is more than $260 million.