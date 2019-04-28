News

Judge and civil rights icon Damon J. Keith dies

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 02:44 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 02:51 PM EDT

  DETROIT (AP) — Damon J. Keith, a federal judge famous for being sued President Richard Nixon and an iconic national figure in the civil rights movement has died at the age of 96.

   Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit confirmed that the judge died Sunday morning but did not have any other details.

   Keith was appointed to the U.S. District Court in 1967. According to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, he was the only African American among six current federal judges to have served more than 50 years.

   The case that raised Nixon's ire came in 1971, when Keith ruled wiretapping couldn't be done without a court order. Thirty years later, he ruled President George W. Bush couldn't conduct secret deportation hearings of terrorism suspects.

