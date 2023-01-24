A booking photo of Terasa Trebian from the Ionia County Jail.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced to serve time in prison for a deadly crash in 2021.

Teresa Trebian, 50, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 20 months and a maximum of 15 years for the crash that killed Christopher Wright, a 30-year-old from Ionia. She was credited for serving one day in prison.

Trebian had pleaded no contest in 2022 to operating under the influence causing death and having open intoxicants in her vehicle.

The crash happened on June 17, 2021 on Dexter Street near Bluewater Highway in Ionia. Police say Wright was driving a motorcycle and crashed with a car. Wright was pinned underneath the vehicle.

He died at the scene.