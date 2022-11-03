A booking photo of Terasa Trebian from the Ionia County Jail.

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded Thursday to put a stop to her trial.

Terasa Trebian, 49, pleaded no contest to operating under the influence causing death and having open intoxicants in her vehicle. The pleas came as her trial was expected to start Thursday.

The charges stem from a June 18, 2021, crash on Dexter Street near Bluewater Highway in Ionia. Police say Trebian had been drinking when her car hit motorcyclist Christopher Wright, 30, of Ionia, killing him.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.