Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed MSP trooper

An Aug. 3, 2020, booking photo of Thomasina Jones from the Ionia County Jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who was charged with driving drunk and causing a crash last year that killed a Michigan State Police trooper has pleaded guilty.

Thomasina Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including second-degree murder in connection to the July 10, 2020 crash near Saranac in Ionia County that claimed the life of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr, 33.

A date for her sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Starr joined MSP in September 2018. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, a civilian member of the state police and their two young daughters.

A courtesy photo of Caleb Starr.

Jones’ blood alcohol content the night of the crash registered at .23, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

It wasn’t her first alcohol-related arrest.

Records from Minot, North Dakota show that Jones was arrested in February of 2018 and charged with driving while under the influence. She pleaded guilty to the charge and spent two days in jail. She was ordered to complete chemical dependency evaluations and pay a $525 fine, records show.