Woman killed in single-car crash near Lake Odessa

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Lake Odessa Thursday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a report of a crash on Jordan Lake Road near the intersection of W. Henderson Road in Odessa Township, north of Lake Odessa.

The driver, a 22-year-old Lake Odessa-area woman, was heading southbound on Jordan Lake when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled several times. She was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said at this time alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

