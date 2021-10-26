Woman gets 27 years in crash that killed Michigan trooper

Ionia County

by: Associated Press

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a Michigan state trooper.

Thomasina Jones was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in Ionia County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and other charges.

Police have said that trooper Caleb Starr was driving in Boston Township in July 2020 when a vehicle crossed the center line from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car.

Another trooper testified in an earlier hearing that Jones’ blood-alcohol level was 0.23, about three times over Michigan’s legal limit.

