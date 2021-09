IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was charged in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Ionia.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety said Terasa L. Trebian, 48, of Ionia, was arraigned on operating while intoxicated causing death Tuesday. The charge carries a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The crash happened on June 18 on Dexter Street near Bluewater Highway. A motorcyclist, 30-year-old Christopher Wright was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to IDPS.