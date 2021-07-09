Woman eats 7 lb burrito in less than 8 minutes in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Molly Schuyler first set a record this week when she ate 50 chili dogs at Corner Bar in Rockford, and now she has demolished a 7-pound burrito in 7 minutes and 48 seconds at El Mariachi Mexican Grill in Ionia.

The restaurant posted the accomplishment Thursday night, saying it had a new champion.

Molly Schuyler eats 7lb burrito at El Mariachi Mexican Grill in Ionia. (Courtesy: El Mariachi Mexican Grill)

Schuyler describes her self on her YouTube channel as the “master of unrealistic consumption – yet still human” and “THE MOM and WOMAN vs FOOD!!” She also says she’s been competitively eating around the U.S. since 2012.

As of Friday morning, a video of the burrito eating hadn’t been posted to the YouTube channel, but there were plenty of previous challenges.