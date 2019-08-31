Woman dies in Ionia County crash

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 31-year-old Sunfield woman died in a crash early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a single-car crash around 1:20 a.m. on Musgrove Highway near Harwood and Ainsworth roads in Lake Odessa.

Authorities say she was driving east in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Musgrove Highway at a high rate of speed.

Deputies say it appears she hit a mailbox before losing control. The car then left the road and struck a tree, deputies say.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, according to a news release from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.