Woman dies in Ionia County crash involving semi

A fatal crash in Ionia County’s Boston Township on Oct. 14, 2020. (Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 71-year-old woman died following an Ionia County crash.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hawley Highway and W. Bluewater Highway in Boston Township, near Saranac.

Deputies say the woman was driving southbound on Hawley Highway when she stopped at the stop sign.

When she began driving south across W Bluewater Highway, she was struck by a westbound semi hauling livestock, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver was unharmed, police say.

The crash is still being investigated.