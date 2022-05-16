EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A woman was killed and two men were hurt when a pickup truck hit a pair of motorcycles north of Ionia Sunday.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old Ionia man hit two motorcycles from behind on M-66 south of Hall Road in Easton Township. The motorcyclists were slowing to pull into a private driveway.

A passenger on one of the motorcycles, a 53-year-old Orleans Township woman, was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where she died. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the motorcycle she was riding, a 52-year-old man from Saginaw, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. The other motorcycle was driven by a 36-year-old man from Saginaw. His injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Officials added that helmets were worn by all of the motorcyclists involved.