Winds, storm caused power outage in Ionia County

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in the Ionia County area Sunday morning.

Consumers Energy told News 8 that the outage was caused by storms and wind damage, which toppled several power lines.

The Consumers Energy outage map showed the outage was first reported around 4 a.m. The outage affected customers near Bluestar Highway, North State Street and South Dexter Street.

A spokesperson for Consumers Energy said nearly 11,000 customers are currently without power statewide as a result of the storms.

Crews estimated that power would be restored around 10 a.m. Sunday.