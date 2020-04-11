White’s Bridge in Ionia County near completion

White’s Bridge in eastern Ionia County has been nearly completed. (Courtesy of Rebuild Whites Bridge)

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Whites Bridge Historical Society says work to restore a damaged bridge in eastern Ionia County is almost done.

The board of directors of the historical society says the very mild weather allowed Davis Construction’s crews to work almost every day on White’s Bridge this winter.

Crews still have some small additional work to do before the bridge will be open to cars and pedestrians.

“We would love to have a great ribbon cutting after the almost 7 year journey to reach this occasion, but we have to postpone the celebration until we all can gather as a group to celebrate,” posted the Rebuild Whites Bridge Facebook page.