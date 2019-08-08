West Michigan war hero dies at 93

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Local war hero Frank Krhovsky has died at the age of 93.

He died peacefully on Wednesday with his wife by his side.

24 Hour News 8 featured him as part of our Veteran Voices series last fall.

Krhovsky was originally from Ionia and later lived in East Grand Rapids.

When he was 19, Krhovsky was a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne in 1945.

Krhovsky was part of the squad that made a daring raid to free thousands of U.S. prisoners of war on Los Banos — a Japanese held spit of land in the Philippines. The U.S. believes the Japanese were about to kill the prisoners.

In another risky mission for Krhovsky, he crawled on his stomach up a hill for an hour under heavy machine-gun fire to toss a grenade on a gun placement that had a U.S. Army scout trapped.

The blast killed the gunners, which allowed the scout to run to safety.

For those acts of bravery and more, he was awarded the Silver Star.

His services haven’t yet been announced.