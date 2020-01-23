West MI teacher accused of stealing student’s medication

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia Public Schools teacher is on leave following allegations that she stole a student’s medication. Now she’s facing felony charges.

The student’s father says he wants the teacher out of the classroom for good.

“I was pretty upset about it,” said the dad who wanted to be identified as Mike. “The biggest thing is she (his daughter) had to go without medication at home.”

Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Ron Wilson tells News 8 that high school special education teacher Jessica Swain was put on leave in late November, after Mike noticed his 14 year old’s Adderall missing.

“I usually drop off 20 (pills) at a time and I would be back in 10 days after dropping 20 off which is supposed to be good for one month,” Mike said.

The dad says the school set up a camera and that allegedly caught Swain in the area where the medication is stored.

“That was about 80 dollars for 6 pills (that she took,)” Mike said.

The superintendent says the prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant for Swain. She has been charged with felony of larceny from a building.

News 8 reached out to Swain to get her side of the story. She told us, “I have no comment on that at this time.”

“Sounds like this lady might have a serious problem and I hope she gets help for it,” Mike said.

The district says Swain is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.