‘We’re excited’: Ionia County Free Fair to return in July

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia Free Fair will be back this summer, with organizers promising concerts, shows and carnival rides as usual.

“The latest data and announcements by the Governor on COVID guidelines confirmed that we should move ahead with our event — the Ionia community is ready for their fair to return with some outdoor family fun,” fair board President Lisa Sanford said in a Wednesday statement.

Saving Abel will headline the concert lineup, with additional shows by Tom Petty tribute band The Insiders, Center Stage, and Motley Crue tribute band The Wrecking Crue and 80s cover band Mega 80s.

There will also be a Monster Truck show, a Supercross show, a rodeo, two demolition derbies and tractor pulls. The parade and queen’s contest will be held as usual. Youth fair events will still be held, but not under 4H because of the pandemic.

The popular event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic — the first time it was completely called off since World War II — though there were opportunities to get fair food at the fairgrounds. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect this summer.

The 105th fair is scheduled for July 16 to July 24.

“We’re back and we’re excited,” Sanford said.