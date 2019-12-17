Vigil honors Ionia County honorary deputy sheriff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County community gathered during a vigil Monday to honor a young boy who was an honorary deputy sheriff.

The 5-year-old boy, Peyton Dennis, died Saturday after battling cancer.

Doctors found a tumor in the middle of his brain stem and he was given months to live.

“Really blessed to have all these people come together for Peyton and the family. It’s really amazing,” Karen Miller, Peyton’s grandmother said. “I don’t know if Ionia has done anything like this, but it’s really great and I hope it continues for other people as well.”

In March, Peyton was sworn in as an honorary deputy sheriff and was given a badge and arm patch from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re going to miss him, really going to miss him — already do,” Miller said.