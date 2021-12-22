Vicksburg Police Department mourns loss of officer

Officer Derek J. Guthrie served the residents in Vicksburg from 2016 to 2021. (Courtesy of the Vicksburg Police Department Facebook page)

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a five-year veteran officer.

According to a post on the Vicksburg Police Department Facebook page, Officer Derek J. Guthrie served the residents of Vicksburg from 2016 to 2021.

“Officer Guthrie served with a passion and a commitment to make a difference. There is no doubt that his good works will extend well beyond his days on Earth,” the post said.

Guthrie was also the resource officer at Vicksburg Community Schools.