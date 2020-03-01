Vehicle crash in Ionia leaves one man dead

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Saturday evening after traffic was slow on I-96 from a previous crash and a vehicle slammed into the back of multiple vehicles.

Troopers from Michigan State Police Lakeview post were dispatched to a car crash just after 7 p.m. on I-96 east of M-66 in Ionia County. According to authorities, preliminary investigations showed a vehicle was driving on I-96 eastbound where traffic was slowed and nearly stopped from another crash further up the freeway. A vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man from Detroit failed to slow down, hitting several vehicle’s from behind. As a result, a 24-year-old man sitting in the rear passenger seat, was killed in the crash.

Police are identifying the victim as Kevin Nicholas Coulter.

Speed and distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the crash, this is an ongoing investigation.