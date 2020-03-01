Vehicle crash in Ionia leaves one man dead

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ionia county sheriff's office cruiser 2_1522379632163.jpg.jpg

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Saturday evening after traffic was slow on I-96 from a previous crash and a vehicle slammed into the back of multiple vehicles.

Troopers from Michigan State Police Lakeview post were dispatched to a car crash just after 7 p.m. on I-96 east of M-66 in Ionia County. According to authorities, preliminary investigations showed a vehicle was driving on I-96 eastbound where traffic was slowed and nearly stopped from another crash further up the freeway. A vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man from Detroit failed to slow down, hitting several vehicle’s from behind. As a result, a 24-year-old man sitting in the rear passenger seat, was killed in the crash.

Police are identifying the victim as Kevin Nicholas Coulter.

Speed and distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the crash, this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 