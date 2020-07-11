UPDATE: MSP trooper involved in serious crash in Ionia county

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ionia county.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway.

State police say the trooper was driving westbound in his cruiser on Grand River Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Grand River Avenue. That vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old Utah woman.

Police say the trooper needed to be extracted from his cruiser after the crash and was flown by AeroMed to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

The other driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is also in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.