PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portland Police officer and a Portland Public Works employee are being called heroes this week for their lifesaving efforts during a recent fire.

Portland Police Officer Chris Walker had just started his patrol shift last Friday morning when he noticed smoke.

“I knew something was wrong. There was way too much smoke for there not to be something,” Walker said.

The trail of smoke eventually led him to Edgemont Apartments at 240 Charlotte Highway.

“When I first got inside, everything was quiet. So, I pulled the fire alarm and then I went to the back hall to check what was going on out back, and (there was) lots of smoke,” Walker said.

Inside of the burning apartment building were 22 residents, many of whom were elderly.

Walker was then met by Portland Public Works employee Ryan Honsowitz, who also noticed smoke, and the two men began evacuating residents until firefighters arrived.

“You can tell they were sleeping, most of them were. They’d open the door like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘A fire.’ In their face, you could tell ‘There’s no fire.’ ‘No, there’s a fire so you need to get out,'” Honsowitz said.

Inside the apartments, Walker and Honsowitz faced smoky and fiery conditions.

“It was bad,” Walker recalled. “When we took our last two out, the wall of smoke hit us and about knocked you out.”

The apartments were destroyed but all residents made it out safely.

“I think I was meant to be there; I think natural reaction just kind of took over. Everybody’s like, ‘You just ran in there?’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t even think about it,'” Honsowitz said.

“We worked together and the outcome was perfect,” Walker said.

While the pair won’t call themselves heroes, those whose lives were in danger said that they will.

“I’m beyond thankful. I think the word hero sometimes gets overused but they are true heroes because they were in a bad spot, they were in a spot no one should have to deal with and they did a wonderful job,” Gary Skriba, a resident that was evacuated during fire, said.

On Jan. 13, the Portland Community Fund Association is holding a soup fundraiser that will benefit the 22 residents who were displaced. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VFW 4090 Post, located at 1324 Bridge Street in Portland.

Donations can also be made at the Portland Community Fund website.