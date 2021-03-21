Troopers seek missing Ionia County teen

Ionia County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of Tisa Butler.

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police is asking for help in finding a missing teenager from Ionia Township.

Troopers say Tisa Marie Butler, 15, was last seen Sunday around 11:15 a.m. on North State Road near Dildine Road, near Evergreen Mobile Home Community.

Tisa was last seen leaving her home with an unknown white man in a gold Chevrolet Uplander. The man has been described as about 6 feet tall and in his mid to late 20s with dark hair.

A courtesy photo of a suspect vehicle connected to a missing Ionia County teenager. (March 21, 2021)

Troopers say it is unknown where they are at this time.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts or the man’s identity is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

News 8 Links