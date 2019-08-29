Tributes grow for boy who collapsed on field, died

SARANAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorials are growing as students in Saranac mourn the loss of one of their own.

Skylar Lasby, a seventh-grader at Saranac Junior/Senior High, died late Wednesday night after collapsing during football practice. Skylar was flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where he later passed away.

“Skylar was a great kid, very energetic and full of life,” said Saranac Community Schools Superintendent Jason Smith. “Just an awful tragedy.”

The school has not released any details about what led up to Skylar’s medical emergency, only saying he collapsed during a non-contact drill. CPR was performed on Skylar before he was taken to the hospital.

“It’s been a very, very tough day for everybody, students and staff,” said Smith.

The school has already started planning ways to honor Skylar, including a moment of silence planned for Thursday night’s football game.

“We’re very much a large extended family, we care about each other very much. Some folks have already started some decals for helmets and some things online to help the family,” Smith said.

Community members say those close to Skylar can rest assured they have a tribe behind them.

“If one falls, we all fall,” said Trent Buck who owns a barbershop just blocks away from the school. “We’re here to help each other and pick each other back up.”

Buck’s Stop barbershop on Bridge Street is one of several businesses in downtown Saranac that have posted signs paying tribute to Skylar.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. I don’t even know what you do after a devastating loss like this. You just have to turn to your faith,” said Buck.

The community says losing Skylar is something they’ll be working through for quite some time.

“Our focus right now is maintain as much normalcy as possible and to supply supports to the family as well as our students and staff here,” said Smith.

The school says there will be grief counselors and psychologists available to students for as long as they need them.

If you’d like to help the Lasby family, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Skylar’s funeral costs.