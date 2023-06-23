OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bunk, a family-run pizza shop at a campground in the Belding area, is already busy with customers during its soft opening.

It celebrated its soft opening at Double R Ranch, located on Whites Bridge Road near Button Road in Otisco Township, on Memorial Day and is set to have its grand opening on July 4.

The Bunk touts Detroit-style pizza on its menu — celebrated on Friday with National Detroit-Style Pizza Day — with classic options like cheese, pepperoni, supreme, meat lovers and Hawaiian. It also have some specialty pizzas, like a barbecue beef brisket pizza, along with menu items like breadsticks and boneless wings and alcoholic drinks from the bar.

Though they haven’t done much advertising, they’ve already hopping with customers, said Michael Castiglione, who owns the shop with his wife Tanya.

“We are really excited about it, almost nervous because it’s maybe getting a little too busy for us to handle at the moment,” he said with a chuckle.

He said they’re surprised at how fast the restaurant has gotten busy, adding they already have repeat customers.

“It is quite amazing to us,” he said.

GROWING CUSTOMER DEMAND

Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University professor of marketing Kevin Lehnert, Ph.D., said there’s growing demand for pizza around the country.

In West Michigan, new pizza shops pop up frequently, like Myrth, which just opened in Ada, and Testa Rossa, just opened in Grand Rapids. But some have closed recently, too: Testa Rossa is replacing Brick Road Pizza, which closed last year, and Royals Pizza on Wealthy Street closed in November, set to be replaced with a Lansing-based diner.

“While that growth might be as a result of an increasing census population, I think people just like pizza,” Lehnert said. “It’s very accessible, whether you like to have meat or maybe you don’t like meat, or even if you’re gluten(-free) or vegan or don’t like milk products, you can get all of that with a pizza.”

Lehnert said the market is seeing a bounce back after the pandemic.

“We have seen a demand in pizza nationally in part because a lot of independent pizza shops were closed during the pandemic,” he said. “I think we’re seeing a little bit of a bounce back beyond that as we recover.”

An instructor in the School of Accounting at the Seidman College of Business, Chris Harper, who owns a few pizza shops on the east of the state, said the industry was also “as close to something as I’ve seen that has some kind of natural immunity to pandemic situations.”

And as families start watching their budgets because of inflation, pizza can be a good alternative to dining out.

“We do see an increase in pricing on all products,” Lehnert said. “Anecdotally, it seems that pizza’s not jumping quite as much as some of your other places — I would expect that it does increase and would increase — but it’s the consumer perception. You feel like you’re getting value for the price that you’re getting.”

Harper said just as the pizza industry was better-suited for the pandemic compared to other restaurants, it’s also better suited for a recession.

“It can be an affordable option for families,” he said. “I don’t think anything is truly recession proof, but it’s about as recession proof as things that I’ve seen. When times are tight, think about how far you can stretch a pizza, right? You can feed a family for fewer dollars with a pizza than with other dining alternatives.”

SHIFTING MARKET

The Castigliones said they decided to open a pizza spot because it’s something that appeals to everyone and it carried less risk than a full-service restaurant with a bigger menu — though they would like to eventually have a full-service restaurant with an expanded menu and a relocated kitchen.

“It’s something that everybody likes, right?” Tanya Castiglione said. “Pizza is a favorite across the board for everybody; adults, kids, families. It’s easy. It’s quick. It’s delicious.”

Lehnert said pizza shops have a “low entry barrier.”

“We see growth in any market when there are low entry barriers and high demand, and we’re seeing increased demand for what pizza shops give us,” he said. “They’re very accessible, they’re very portable and they don’t seem to be increasing in price quite as much as a lot of the other restaurants as we look to inflation.”

Lehnert also said the pizza industry is well-situated for the growing demand for convenience as people turn to delivery apps.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in apps and using technology to order and pizza really saw that … during the pandemic of course, but that is maintained where people are really using the technology,” he said.

The two professors said entrepreneurs interested in opening a pizza shop should make sure to do their research and understand the costs involved.

“Restaurants are a tough business, OK? And I really want people to know that. You can make a decent profit with a restaurant, but you have to really be intentional and know what you’re doing,” Harper said. “I would ask people to exercise some caution.”

FAMILY, COMMUNITY FOCUS

Michael Castiglione’s family had camped at Double R Ranch for decades, since he was 7 years old. The couple now has a seasonal spot, the same one his grandmother used to have.

“She has since left us, but she has left us with tons of memories and with that seasonal site that that we now have,” Tanya Castiglione said. “She left it to us and we are so grateful.”

They are running the shop with their three kids, an 18-year-old son, a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

They’re good friends with the campground’s proprietor and they see each other as family. They want to keep the family atmosphere of the campground at The Bunk.

“We want to keep it very family-oriented and laid back, a relaxing place for people to come and meet with friends,” Tanya Castiglione said.

Customers have ranged from Belding-area residents, people at the campground, people walking on the Fred Meijer Trail that runs through the property and people canoeing or tubing down the Flat River.

The Castigliones are focused on what they say is a growing Belding-area community. They plan to eventually expand the menu based on feedback from the community.

“There’s still not many options for folks to go out and eat, to have a cold drink and a nice slice of pizza,” Michael Castiglione explained.

“They’ve welcomed it with open arms and it’s been really pleasant to have everybody come in and enjoy their company. It’s been really neat to meet so many interesting people from all over,” his wife said.

The Bunk expects a busy day for it’s grand opening on the Fourth of July, when the Double R Ranch will have its annual fireworks. For more information, go to The Bunk’s Facebook page.