Three people hurt after crash northwest of Ionia

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash Friday night northwest of Ionia.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bellamy Road and Dildine Road around 6 p.m.

Michigan State Police say a 23-year-old from Belding was driving a Chevy pickup truck north on Bellamy Road and ran a stop sign at Dildine Road. Troopers say the man hit a Dodge pickup truck driving westbound on Dildine Road that had a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman passenger.

The 23-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 29-year-old man also had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 26-year-old woman in the Dodge had minor injuries and was treated by emergency responders at the crash site.

Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.