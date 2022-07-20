OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was killed, and another was injured in an off-road vehicle crash near Belding.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the rollover crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Hock Road north of Long Lake Road in Otisco Township, northeast of Belding.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not life-threatening.

Their names were not released.

Neither one was wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash, according to ICSO.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, but the sheriff’s office said speed and reckless driving are believed to be factors.