Suspect arrested in stabbing, home invasion in Ionia Co.

NORTH PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect accused of stabbing two people during a home invasion in Ionia County was arrested Friday.

The suspect has been lodged at Ionia County Jail. He faces several charges, including one-degree home invasion, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, felonious assault and first-degree attempted home invasion.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on Pearl Street near Washington Street in the village of Hubbardston.

Deputies say a man broke into a home when he was confronted by two people who lived there. The intruder then attacked the residents and used a knife to stab and harm them. The suspect then left the home, authorities say.

One person suffered serious injuries and the other suffered minor injuries. Family members of the victims say they were treated for their injuries and sent home to recover.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.0400.