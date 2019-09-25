Suspect arrested for threat made to Portland school buses

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in connection after authorities received a threat to school buses in Portland.

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Wililam Heath said in a letter that the district was notified of a threat involving their buses that was called in to 911 Wednesday morning.

All drivers were notified then the buses were inspected by Michigan State Police. Nothing was found and the district was able to resume normal operations.

The suspect confessed to making the call and is in custody pending charges, according to Heath.

The following is Heath’s letter to the district about Wednesday’s incident:

Good morning,

I want to thank everyone for their patience today as we worked through this safety concern. Portland Public Schools was notified this morning of a threat that was called in to 911 that specifically involved our buses. The district is fortunate to have a close working relationship with the Portland Police Department as well as the training and support from our safety consultant Critical Incident Management. Our staff immediately went through our procedures to ensure student safety. Everyone was calm and worked as a team.

All of our drivers were notified immediately and directed to report to the bus garage or the high school depending on their location. All of our buildings were placed on secure mode at that time. Our buses were removed to a safe distance from the school as we investigated. From the beginning of this incident the Portland Police Department, Ionia County Sheriffs Department, and the Michigan State Police were involved and actively supporting our schools. MSP was able to quickly report to do inspections of the buses and give as an all clear. The investigation progressed rapidly and the Portland Police were able to give us an all clear to resume our scheduled day. I have been notified that the suspect has confessed to making the call and is currently in custody pending charges.

As soon as the district was given the all clear we were able to transport Middle School students from the High School over to the Middle School and St. Pats students to their building. Our elementary buildings were placed on a two-hour delay because of the investigation and the delay in our ability to transport students. Because of the fast response and quick investigation, we were able to get all of our buses back out on the road in time to transport the elementary students. Students will have a regularly scheduled day for the rest of the day. High School and Middle School students are following their normal bell schedule.

Please remember that when we have incidents like this and others it is important to have updated information in our system. Today I utilized the emergency setting in School Messenger to notify staff and parents. When I do that it calls every number in the system and is a phone call only message. A normal non-emergency call will go to selected numbers using your preferred method. You can update your information by calling the office of the school(s) that your child attends.

Today we utilized what is called a secure mode. We use this mode to prevent student movement through the building as well as visitor traffic. If we are in a secure mode and you are in the building, we will direct you to return to the office. Unless we are directed differently by the authorities, visitors coming to the building will normally be allowed to access the office but not the rest of the

building. Today was a little different as the authorities asked us to not release anyone until after they were able to complete the beginning stages of the investigation.

Please understand that when we are in an emergency situation we automatically go to our parent reunification process. What this means is that if you want to get your child from the school you will need to provide picture ID and be on their emergency contact list. We will handle parents one at a time and ask that you are patient and calm. We fully understand your concern as many of us have our own children in our schools. It is important that we do not make a situation worse. We are organized to transport students and handle procedures to ensure safety. When parents report to the building we need to divert staff from other areas to assist parents. This is not normally an issue if you work with us and are patient. Please do not make a situation worse. We all want the same thing and that is for every student and staff to be safe. Follow our directions, wait as requested, and give us time to ensure that we have accounted for and assisted all students.

I cannot give enough praise for all involved today. Our staff and the authorities worked as a team to quickly take care of this situation. I am very proud of our training and support from Critical Incident Management and our relationship with the authorities. I want to especially thank our drivers not just for today but for every day. They have a difficult job on a good day and their focus and dedication to safely transport students today was outstanding.

William Heath

Superintendent

Portland Public Schools