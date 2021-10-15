Strive to Arrive Alive conference brings the importance of safe driving in view to area teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The Strive 2 Arrive Alive Teen Driver Safety Conference is a free to attend youth led conference held for 9-12th grade students across the state of Michigan!

This year, Ionia ISD is excited to have many simulators that highlight the dangers of distracted driving. The day included speakers, vendors, and simulators. Each attending student will listen to four different speakers who will share their impactful stories about distracted driving.

Click the video above to see students at this year’s conference.