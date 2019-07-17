State won’t send funds to Portland for floods

A Feb. 6, 2019 photo shows an ice jam on the Grand River in Portland. (Feb. 6, 2019)

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — The Whitmer administration has declined a request from the city of Portland and Ionia County for help paying for damages caused by flooding earlier this year.

In February, an ice jam caused the Grand River to overflow its banks, flooding homes and businesses, while an ice storm brought down trees and power lines, leaving people in Belding without power for days.

The county asked for $105,316 in state aid; City Manager Tutt Gorman said $100,000 of that was for flood damages in Portland.

Gorman said city’s total loss from the floods was over $200,000. Insurance covered some of that, but city officials argued that funds should have come from the state.

“The City is clearly disappointed with the decision and will take the necessary steps to request reconsideration and advocate accordingly,” Gorman stated.