PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is moving to revoke the license of a home day care near Portland after the operator allegedly grabbed a child.

The suspension of Christial and Dale Stairs’ license went into effect Tuesday, a release from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said. It means they may no longer run the day care out of their home off of E. Grand River Avenue west of Portland.

LARA’s order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke the Stairs’ license says that on Aug. 14, a mother dropped off her child at the day care. Around noon, the mother got a video from Christial Stairs showing the child — referred to as Child A — sitting on a mat crying.

“While recording, Ms. Stairs made no attempts to soothe or comfort Child A while (the child) was crying,” the document says.

When the mother picked up the child that afternoon, she noticed “red marks” and “abrasions/scratches” on the child’s arms. She had the injuries photographed.

On Aug. 16, a LARA consultant went to the Stairs’ home to investigate. According to the document, Christial Stairs admitted to them she grabbed the child by the arm — apparently when putting the child in timeout — and used both her hands to push the child’s body flat on the changing table.

The suspension order lists five violations of state laws and administrative rules governing child care organizations, including failing to act in a manner that is conducive to the welfare of children, failing to provide appropriate care and supervision at all times and failing to use appropriate methods of discipline.

Christial Stairs was also charged criminally with fourth-degree child abuse on Sept. 13. She’s expected back in court for a hearing on Oct. 3.