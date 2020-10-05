State sets fine for 2019 chemical problems at Belding plant

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has reached a settlement with a Belding plant after it mishandled a certain chemical, leading to fires and the release of a chlorine haze.

The consent order between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Kassouni Manufacturing, Inc., includes a $115,000 fine and an order to prevent future air quality violations.

The issues at KMI involved trichloroisocyanuric acid, which is used in making chlorine tablets for pools. EGLE says the plant improperly disposed of the chemical, which when exposed to small amounts of water can catch fire and release dangerous chlorine gas. The Belding Fire Department was called to the plant repeatedly in the summer of 2019 to deal with such problems.

KMI has since stopped making the tablets and therefore stopped using the chemical, which was a key component of the consent order.

The state is taking comment on the proposed consent order through Nov. 4.