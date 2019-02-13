State of emergency declared for Ionia County Video

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Ionia County, where an ice jam caused flooding in Portland.

Whitmer issued the declaration Wednesday due to the flooding in Portland and ice storm damage in Belding.

The state of emergency allows communities to access state funds and assistance during cleanup and recovery, and authoritizes state agencies to coordinate response.

>>Online: State of emergency declaration

The ice jam caused the Grand River to rise past its banks, flooding homes and businesses in Portland. The ice storm brought down trees and power lines in the Belding area, where some remained without power for days. As a result, Ionia County declared a local state of emergency Feb. 7 to activate local response.

People in Portland have already started raising money among themselves for the community fund to be distributed to people recovering from flooding.