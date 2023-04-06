IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A vacant property in downtown Ionia will be renovated with the help of funding from the state.

WB Vacation Properties, LLC, will be renovating the historic building to include a commercial space, three apartments and a climate-controlled storage basement. The project has received a $405,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant.

“The project will put a long-vacant historic building into productive use, bringing much-needed housing, vibrancy, and walkability to downtown Ionia,” a release from the governor’s office said. “The project is also expected to act as a catalyst for additional revitalization in the community.”

The project is also being supported with a brownfield state tax capture and an abatement through the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act.

In downtown Sturgis, a $479,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant will support renovations of a vacant, three-story building.

Harrison Investment Properties, LLC, plans on turning the building in a commercial space with three apartments. The building’s façade will be restored to what it looked like in the early 1900s.

The building will also be supported with an abatement through the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act.