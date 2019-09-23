Standoff closes Water Street in Belding

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of Water Street in Belding is blocked off as police work to end a standoff.

Dispatchers say just before 1 p.m. Monday, a man barricaded himself in a home in the 200 block of Water Street, just south of Kentwood Avenue.

Michigan State Police, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Belding police are all responding to the situation.

Dispatchers say no shots have been fired and no shooting led up to the incident. However, authorities could not elaborate on the circumstances of the case.

Officers have blocked off Water Street between Kentwood Avenue and Morgan Drive. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.