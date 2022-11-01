GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The anonymous tip line Silent Observer has announced it’s expanding into Ionia County.

Starting Tuesday, people can report non-urgent information on crimes in Ionia County to Silent Observer. The organization said it already receives tips from many areas around West Michigan but has previously focused on unsolved crimes in Kent County.

Because of a partnership with Ionia County law enforcement agencies, people in that county can now safely and anonymously report information about an unsolved crime, location of a fugitive or a crime that is being planned. People who provide tips may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

You can report tips to Silent Observer through the app, calling 616.774.2345 or visiting the Silent Observer website.