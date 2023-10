BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person died in a crash involving a pedestrian near Lowell, deputies said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on W Grand River Avenue in Boston Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Department. It is unclear what led up to it, but deputies called it a fatal vehicle and pedestrian accident.

Deputies warned drivers to avoid the area following the crash.