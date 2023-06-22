IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire with Ionia County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday night, authorities say.

Around 9:06 p.m., dispatch got a call from someone who was suicidal in Ionia Township. The sheriff’s office would not say exactly where it happened.

When deputies responded, they found the person with a gun in the attached garage of a home. They evacuated other people in the house and then tried to “resolve the situation peacefully in speaking with the armed subject,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

During conversations with deputies, the person “became irate.” Officers said they tried a “less lethal option,” but the subject aimed his gun at deputies and fired.

Officers fired back, hitting the person. They started first aid at the scene and took him to a hospital. The sheriff’s office said he was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.