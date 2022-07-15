BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Ring security camera led to the arrest of a man who crashed a stolen car containing a gun and other stolen items into a swamp and then ran from deputies.

At 11:23 p.m. on Thursday, a Boston Township resident got an alert from his Ring security camera that there was a vehicle parked behind his home. He was at work at the time, so he called police. A deputy with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home to find a black Dodge Durango fleeing from the back of the house.

The deputy followed, but lost sight of the vehicle. Later, he found it in a swamp with no one inside. However, there was stolen property and a gun in the car. He learned that the Durango had been reported stolen out of Battle Creek.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s K-9 unit as well as the Kent County Sheriff’s drone team started to search for the driver of the vehicle. One K-9, Bafi, was able to track to an address 3.5 miles away from the swamp, in Campbell Township. There, deputies found the suspect hiding under a truck in a garage.

He ran away but was quickly caught and taken into custody. He was identified by deputies as Michael David Hancock, 45, from Hastings. He has been lodged in the Ionia County Jail.

On Friday, Hancock was charged on 14 counts: Home Invasion, breaking and entering a building, receiving and concealing stolen property, fleeing and eluding deputies, resisting and obstructing, being in possession of a hallucinogen, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Ionia County Jail on $150,000 cash or surety bond.