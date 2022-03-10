Sheriff: Fatal crash scene discovered in Ionia County

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 911 call led deputies to the scene of a crash where a body was discovered on Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., dispatchers received a report that a car had hit a tree on W. Peck Lake Road west of Kyser Road in Boston Township in Ionia County.

When Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, they found a 2007 Toyota Tacoma crashed into a tree. The truck had been driven by a 19-year-old from Grand Rapids. He was travelling east on W Peck Lake Road at a high speed when he lost control, hitting a tree. According to deputies, the driver was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff’s office has not determined the exact time of the crash but said it was sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash was not witnessed. Deputies are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.