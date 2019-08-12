Sheriff: Alcohol factor in Ionia County crash

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that injured a driver in Ionia County.

Authorities respond to a two-vehicle crash in Ionia Township Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 4th Street and East Bluewater Highway in Ionia Township, east of Ionia.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said an Ionia man was trying to turn eastbound onto East Bluewater Highway from 4th Street when he collided with another vehicle.

One driver was taken to the hospital with significant injuries to his head and ankle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.