ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There were serious injuries after a crash involving two cars on I-96 near Portland Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on eastbound I-96, west of Portland near the E Grand River Avenue exit.

Two cars crashed, a spokesperson for the Ionia County Sheriff’s Department told News 8.

Officials say there were serious injuries.

It is not yet known how many people were injured.

Eastbound I-96 was closed for two hours because of the crash, authorities say.